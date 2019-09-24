Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Retail space already zoned for alcohol sales

This supremely located retail space is currently being renovated and is now available for lease. It is zoned for Commercial Alcoholic Beverage (CAB-1), and features about 6,000 square feet of retail space at the North Gates of LSU. With the high volume of foot traffic and campus activity, this space is ideal for a restaurant or bar/lounge concept seeking maximum exposure to the college demographic. The property is two stories, features a patio space, and is on a prominent corner across from the LSU Infirmary and Newk’s Eatery. Tenant improvement packages are also available. View the listing here.
