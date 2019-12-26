Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Rare downtown lot in Spanish Town

This is your chance to purchase the only land for sale within two blocks of the State Capitol building. The lot is .84 acres, cleared, and zoned A4 for general residential to allow for 36 units and 4 stories. The property sits at the corner of North 6th Street and State Capitol Drive and would be a perfect location for a new sector of residential units or multifamily townhomes. One of the rare, remaining lots in historic Spanish Town, it sits only 500 feet from the Capitol grounds and across from Veteran’s Memorial Park. View the listing here.