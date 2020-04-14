Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Land in the shadow of Neighborhood Walmart

This 5.95-acre tract in the shadow of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Denham Springs presents an excellent opportunity for retail, residential, or mixed-use development. The property has 347 feet of frontage on Highway 16, shared drive access with Walmart, and is cleared and ready for development. Surrounded by residential neighborhoods, located next to Walmart and between Greystone Country Club and the dense retail surrounding Bass Pro Shops and Sam’s Club ensures this land will continue to see high traffic counts. For more details, call Will Chadwick at 225.659.8657. View the listing here.