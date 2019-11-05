Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Mid City standalone restaurant space near Raising Cane’s

Located just 500 feet from Government Street, this versatile standalone building is about 1,616 square feet of retail/restaurant space, features a parking lot, and has great visibility in Mid City. The property is surrounded by high-profile Mid City retailers on Government Street and sees high traffic along South Foster Drive. The building is equipped with a large grease trap and hood, and features a large kitchen with rear access for easy loading and unloading. Two neighboring buildings (567 and 625 S. Foster Dr.) are also available for lease. Use of the parking lot is included with the lease of this property. View the listing here.