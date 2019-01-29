Commercial Property of the Week, Sponsored by Elifin Realty: Medical office building for sale or lease

Take advantage of the opportunity to acquire a fantastic property right on O’Neal Lane. This 12,053-square-foot office building is located less than one mile from I-12 and Ochsner Medical Center. The office is perfectly situated for maximum exposure to passing traffic with ample parking on site. It also has available monument street signage and had a new roof installed in 2018. Current tenants include Lake After Hours. Two of three total units are currently available for lease and feature medical plumbing throughout. This well-maintained property presents a first-rate opportunity for tenants and investors alike. Click here to view the listing.