Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Hard corner development lot near Woman’s

This parcel is located at the signalized hard corner of Tiger Bend and Jefferson Highway. The nearby Woman’s Hospital is a significant driver for traffic and activity. It has 252 beds, 2,112 employees, and delivers 22 babies per day. There are 15 schools within a 3-mile radius of the property enrolling 10,636 students total. The property sees 37,402 vehicles per day and is cleared. Fill dirt has been added and the lot has been graded. All utilities are on site, and sewer capacity has been confirmed. Ground lease and “build to suit” are also available. Call Will Chadwick at 225.659.8657. View the listing here.