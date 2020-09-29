Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Grocery-anchored retail suites on Siegen Lane

Siegen-Perkins Plaza is a well established retail center located just north of the Siegen Lane/Perkins Road intersection and anchored by Winn-Dixie. The center includes multiple access points from Siegen Lane (about 23,600 vehicles per day) and a southern access drive to Perkins Road. Two suites are available ranging from 1,500 to 2,000 square feet. This Siegen-fronting retail center is in an excellent location in south Baton Rouge with strong economic demographics. Surrounding businesses and co-tenants include: Winn-Dixie, Starbucks, GNC, Supercuts, H&R Block, Red Wing Shoes, The UPS Store, Chase Bank, Subway, Pizza Hut, Jack in the Box, Walgreens, Regions Bank, Siegen Cleaners, Squires, Brock, and others. View the listing here.