Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Fully equipped Perkins Road restaurant

With existing equipment being left on site for the future tenant, 7242 Perkins Road is the perfect turnkey sublease opportunity for a restaurant concept. Located on busy Perkins Road (33,874 VPD) near Our Lady of the Lake and minutes from the large Kenilworth residential area, this property provides extreme visibility for passing residents. The building features large dining areas, patio seating, a centrally located bar, and an oversized parking lot with 77 spaces. There are a number of popular retailers in the area (Rum House, Olive Or Twist, Martin Wine Cellar) and a strong lunch demand from surrounding businesses. View the listing here.