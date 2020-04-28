Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: From home office to new office?

Has working remotely inspired you to rethink your office space? With third floor views in The Village at Willow Grove, a well-appointed reception area, conference room, and ample parking, this office is sure to impress clients and excite employees. Grabbing lunch or entertaining clients is a breeze with Bistro Byronz, Flambee Café, and Fresh Kitchen just steps away. Call George at 225.659.8654 to tour this unique office experience. Click here to view the listing.