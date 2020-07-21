Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Former Runnels site on Jefferson Highway

This 1.59-acre property with 200 feet of frontage along Jefferson Highway was formerly used as a preschool and is in turnkey condition for a school use or similar concept. The property sits among beautiful oak trees and consists of three buildings with classroom space, offices, restrooms (child and adult), and large activity rooms. The grounds also have multiple playgrounds with some playground equipment existing. Other than the parking lot near the front, the entire property is fenced and securely gated. This highly coveted location sits .5 miles from Towne Center and sees 31,230 vehicles per day. Call George at 225.659.8654. View the listing here.