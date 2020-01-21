Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Downtown offices ideal for growing business

The executive suites in Gras Town Plaza on North 4th Street are perfect for startups, growing businesses, or a company in need of a secondary location. Located across the street from Matherne’s Market and with convenient access to the State Capitol, courthouses, government buildings, and many downtown restaurants and attractions, these offices will put your business in the center of the downtown market. Full-service lease structures including utilities and janitorial service are available. Suites range from 160 to 750 square feet and can be combined to suit tenant needs up to 2,200 square feet. Call George at 225.659.8654. View the listing here.