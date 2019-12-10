Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Downtown office with incredible views

You’ll have a hard time finding a more professional office space with a better location, at this price. Leasing at below-market rate, this 5th-floor suite is a tempting choice for an organization or firm eyeing the downtown market. The incredible views, large private offices, coffee bar, and first-class finishes are just a few amenities this office has to offer. II City Plaza is one of the premiere office buildings in downtown and is located within walking distance of the 19th Judicial District Courthouse, 3rd Street restaurants and entertainment, Shaw Center, LA DEQ, and many downtown hotels. View the listing here.