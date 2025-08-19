Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Development opportunity with triple frontage near Walmart

Lots 6-A and 7-A at Montegudo Boulevard and Bob Odom Drive offer a combined ±5.03 acres of land in the heart of Zachary. The two adjacent lots are situated within Zachary Commercial Park and feature a total of ±1,277.84 feet of frontage across Montegudo Boulevard, Bob Odom Drive, and Old Slaughter Road, allowing for multiple points of ingress and egress. This is a strong development opportunity for office, retail, or mixed-use projects. The lots are zoned general commercial and are just ±500 feet from Walmart and across from the new Zachary Police Department headquarters. Call Peter Laville at 225.276.7561 and click here to learn more.
