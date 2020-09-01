Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Brand-new retail suites in Americana

Americana is Zachary’s premier traditional neighborhood development. Classically Southern, these new homes are fitted with front porches that give way to grassy lawns, making it easy to visit with neighbors and friends. This master-planned community is family-centric and boasts some of the finest amenities in the area. The available retail spaces are on the ground floor of two 4-story buildings that welcome residents and guests into the community. Americana’s active businesses include Lit Pizza, Walk-On’s, YMCA, Baton Rouge General Physicians, and Kidz Karousel. Join them in one of the remaining spaces which range from 1,690 square feet to 4,248 square feet. Call Will at 225.659.8657. View the listing here.