Commerce disruptions from winter storm could cost Louisiana millions

A winter storm hit south Louisiana on Tuesday, covering New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette with snow. The storm has closed highways, roads, and schools, disrupting the state’s economy, The Center Square reports.

The National Weather Service predicts 3 to 7 inches of snow in Baton Rouge and smaller, potentially record accumulations along the I-10 corridor into Mississippi. Key closures include Interstate 10 from I-49 to La. 415, the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, Bonnet Carré Spillway, and the Horace Wilkinson Bridge, which handles over 100,000 vehicles daily.

These closures are expected to cause widespread delays and economic losses. Louisiana’s trucking industry, responsible for 40% of the state’s freight, will be significantly disrupted, affecting 17,000-plus truck transportation jobs.

The disruption to significant arteries like Interstate 10 could lead to millions in lost revenue daily.

