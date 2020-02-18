Coffee Joy moving into former Vanilla Sweet House space on Perkins

A locally based coffee shop called Coffee Joy is moving into the Acadian-Perkins Plaza space vacated by Vanilla Sweet House, which closed in August after one year in business.

Coffee Joy is owned by Fevzi and Emrah Sarac, who also own HealthyU CBD & Hemp Oil on Essen Lane. They recently signed a five-year lease on the empty 1,240-square-foot space, with plans to open for business in the next 60 days.

“It’ll have a normal coffee shop menu, serving gourmet coffee and lattes, a few pastries and small sandwiches,” says Troy Burton of Stirling Properties, who represented the tenant in the deal.

Representing the landlord was Brent Struthers of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, who says it was always his intention to replace Vanilla Sweet House with a coffee user—one of the few concepts the shopping center was lacking, he says.

Though the main strip is now fully leased, Jon Claitor, the center’s landlord, is still marketing the former Smoothie King space for lease since the franchise shuttered three locations a few weeks ago.

Claitor has also announced plans to construct a spec building behind Burgersmith, but was unable to be reached for comment on the status of those plans before this afternoon’s deadline.