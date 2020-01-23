Click Here Digital buys office building on Interline for new HQ

Click Here Digital, a Baton Rouge-based digital marketing company, has purchased a building on Interline Avenue, visible from I-12, with plans to move its headquarters there later this year.

The company, through Click Here Publishing LLC, acquired the 2-acre property for $950,000 from Tennessee-based Demontbrun-Park Holdings GP and Ivy Park Properties Inc.

The staff of Click Here Digital has outgrown its current Brookline Avenue office, says founder and CEO Bo White, which is prompting the move. In 2015, the firm purchased the 6,500-square-foot building on Brookline Avenue to accommodate the company’s growth and 15-person staff.

Four years later, White says the staff has grown to 80 people and he plans to hire an additional 20, mostly analysts, by the end of the year. The new headquarters, at 15,200 square feet, will have ample room for the projected hires, as well as additional space to grow.

White plans to invest $500,000 for renovations to the Interline Avenue building, formerly occupied by Fortis College. The new headquarters will feature an open office plan, similar to other tech company setups, where teams work in “pods.” He estimates the building will be completed in the spring, with the company moving there 100 days afterward.

He intends to sell or lease the Brookline Avenue location, which was renovated when he bought the building in 2015.