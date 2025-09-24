Clean energy grades could dip for Entergy and Cleco, Sierra Club says

Louisiana utilities are facing mixed reviews in the Sierra Club’s latest Dirty Truth Report, which grades companies on their transition to clean energy and affordability, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

The overall U.S. utility industry received an “F,” its worst mark since 2021. Entergy Corp. earned a “C” after slipping from a “B” last year, while Cleco improved to a “B” following years of “D” grades. Within Entergy’s affiliates, Entergy New Orleans climbed to an “A” thanks to stronger renewable investment, but Entergy Louisiana fell to a “C” over what the report called “over-reliance on gas.”

Environmental advocates warn those scores may slide further as utilities pursue new natural gas projects. Cleco recently asked regulators to convert its Rodemacher Unit 2 coal plant to gas and expand fossil-fuel use at its Madison 3 facility.

Entergy Louisiana also plans to build three new gas plants to power Meta’s massive Richland Parish data center. Critics say those moves threaten 2035 net-zero goals.

Read the full story.