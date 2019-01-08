Christel Slaughter outlines 2019 goals of U.S. Chamber Small Business Council

Tort reform, immigration and career readiness are some of the issues the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will pursue in 2019, council chair Christel Slaughter told attendees Tuesday at a luncheon hosted by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

“Small businesses are counting on a policy environment that supports their ability to hire, grow and flourish in America’s free enterprise system,” said Slaughter, who also serves as CEO of Baton Rouge-based SSA Consultants.

Among key issues Slaughter plans to tackle as leader of the Small Business Council:

Slaughter also encouraged attendees to sign up to join the U.S. Chamber, which is giving its 2019 State of American Business Address on Thursday.