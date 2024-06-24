Chris’s Specialty Foods opens its first fast-casual restaurant concept

Chris’s Specialty Foods, a locally owned butcher shop and specialty foods market with two Baton Rouge locations, has opened its first restaurant concept at its storefront off Highland Road.

Known for its “classic Cajun cuisine,” Chris’s Specialty Foods has been active in Baton Rouge for more than 30 years. The brand’s original storefront is located near the intersections of Millerville and South Harrell’s Ferry roads, and its second Capital City location off Highland Road opened in the former home of Maxwell’s Market this spring.

The new fast-casual restaurant concept offers a variety of daily specials as well as some “time-tested, fan-favorite recipes.” Menu items include house-ground ribeye burgers, wagyu hot dogs and a rotating selection of po’boys. Beer, wine and select spirits will soon be offered, as well.

“We’re elevating the plate lunch everyone loves and offering something similar to what your ma-maw might’ve lovingly cooked up on a Sunday,” says co-owner Tressy Leindecker.

While the restaurant is currently open for business, a grand opening celebration is slated for Saturday, June 29.

Chris and Twyla Lachausse first opened Chris’s Specialty Foods in 1994. Cobin and Tressy Leindecker took over ownership in 2017, though Twyla Lachausse remains active in the new restaurant’s kitchen.

In addition to its two Baton Rouge locations, Chris’s Specialty Foods operates storefronts in New Orleans and Prairieville. A fifth location will soon open in Central off Wax Road.