Children, pets deciding factors for homebuyers

Children and pets are making the biggest difference in homebuying decisions, according to studies by the National Association of Realtors and Zillow.



Zillow found that new parents often move to markets where home values are about $12,000 lower—no surprise, since having children often leads people to move from urban to more suburban areas as school districts and space become larger considerations, The Houston Chronicle reports.



However, only about a third of buyers have children under age 18 living with them, according to the National Association of Realtors’ 2018 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers.

The lack of children is changing what people need in a home and neighborhood, writes Jessica Lautz, the National Association of Realtors managing director of survey research, in the organization’s blog. Instead, 15% of buyers surveyed told the National Association of Realtors that their pets influenced their decision on where to buy. They wanted to make sure their homes were convenient to veterinarians and provided outdoor spaces for their pets.

