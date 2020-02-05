Child development training center to open in Prairieville

Kidstrong—a Kentucky-based training program designed to develop mental, physical and character skills in children—is coming to Prairieville, with plans to open its first Louisiana studio in the Airline Plaza Shopping Center, off Airline Highway near Bayou Manchac.

The concept began as a prototype in Lexington, Kentucky, in 2015, touting its membership-based programs as using a science-based curriculum with experts in the field of pediatric occupational therapy, sports physiology and physical education, while also hosting birthday parties and other events. Since then, it has grown to include six open locations, with another 10 territories in development.

Area developer Jasmine Carr—who, along with her husband, owns the rights to the franchise in Louisiana—says the Prairieville location will mark the first of several in the Baton Rouge area. The couple plans to open even more throughout the state.

“Prairieville is where the kids are,” she says of their choice to debut the concept in the suburban area.

The Carrs were introduced to Kidstrong a couple of years ago, when their four children became members of a Dallas-area branch. They’ve since moved to open the center in Louisiana, where Jasmine is originally from and where the two met when both were living in Baton Rouge.

“We saw the increase in confidence and physical strength in our kids, and we wanted to bring it home,” says Jasmine Carr, who signed a five-year lease on the space Monday. “We’re going to start scouting locations for the second studio in the next few months.”

The new tenant will move into the 4,050-square-foot space vacated by Perque Flooring, making the strip center 100% occupied, says leasing agent Carmen Austin of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate.

With buildout expected to last 10-12 weeks, Kidstrong will likely open in April.