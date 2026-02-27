Chevron and French Quarter Fest to end partnership

The French Quarter Festival will no longer have Chevron as a sponsor beginning in 2027, closing a 13-year partnership. The move comes after months of pressure from local activist groups, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Organizers confirmed Chevron will remain involved in 2026, though not as title sponsor, before the relationship concludes. The move follows a campaign by the coalition Chevron Out of French Quarter Fest, which criticized the energy company over its business ties to Israel, environmental record and workplace practices. Festival leadership said this year’s sponsorship transition was not the result of external influence, while Chevron confirmed it chose to conclude the partnership after more than a decade.

The decision carries financial implications for one of New Orleans’ largest free events. According to its most recent tax filing, the nonprofit received more than $2 million in sponsorship revenue in 2023, part of more than $5 million in total revenue.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.