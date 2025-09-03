Checking in with John Engquist after the sale of H&E

After having completed the sale of his Baton Rouge-based company, H&E Equipment Services, for around $5 billion in June, some may have thought John Engquist was taking a step back from business.



But as Business Report writes in its latest issue, Engquist, the once LSU basketball player and wildly successful entrepreneur, is far from finished.

The 71-year-old is doubling down on community projects he believes could bring about a tectonic shift in Baton Rouge—a place that friends and family say he loves fiercely. He’s also not done with business, continuing work as a real estate developer while also launching a new investment venture called Engquist Capital this summer with sons Ryan, president of Level Homes, and John Jr., who was part of H&E’s leadership. Engquist recently moved into a stylish new office on Jefferson Highway.

There was no question that Engquist would eschew traditional retirement following H&E’s acquisition, says Marty Engquist, his wife of 51 years and a community leader at the helm of Plan Baton Rouge III.

“I asked him after the sale if he was going to use our home office for his projects,” she says. “And he said, ‘No. I’ve gotten up every day of my life and gone to an office and I’m not stopping now.’”

The pace might be more relaxed, but for Engquist it’s no less urgent as he shifts his lens from day-to-day business to initiatives that he believes will break Baton Rouge’s logjam of complacency.

