Checkers re-entering Baton Rouge market with new Central location

After a long hiatus, Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants Inc. is re-entering the Baton Rouge market with the opening of new Checkers franchise inside the Wal-Mart Supercenter on Sullivan Road in Central.

Lafayette-based franchisee Ramsey Ali says construction is underway on a roughly 2,000-square-foot co-branded space that will house Checkers as well as Auntie Anne’s, a soft baked pretzel franchise he also owns.

The co-branded space will have enough seating to accommodate 30 people and is tentatively expected to open in the second week of October ahead of the holiday season, Ali says.

“This is a good way to get back into the Baton Rouge market,” he says of the new Checkers. “This is our first one, but not the last one.”

Checkers previously operated in Baton Rouge under the Rally’s flag. But Fast Track Restaurants bought the locations in the mid-90s and closed them. Tampa-based Checkers & Rally’s now has roughly 840 locations nationwide, including in New Orleans, New Iberia, Lafayette, and Shreveport, among others cities.