Check out the Capital Region’s top business stories for 2024

The formation of a new city. An overhaul of the state’s tax structure. A disaster declaration for the state’s most beloved crustacean.

As detailed in the latest issue of Business Report, the Capital Region saw significant changes in 2024, including the redrawing of the 6th Congressional District—now stretching from Baton Rouge to Shreveport—which turned the former Republican stronghold into a majority-Black district.

The redistricting—intended to enhance minority representation—led to the dismantling of Rep. Garret Graves’ district. A legal challenge against the new map was denied by the U.S. Supreme Court—at least for the 2024 election cycle. Facing a dramatically altered constituency, Graves—who championed coastal restoration and infrastructure for the state—announced in June that he would not seek reelection. Democrat Cleo Fields would go on to capture the seat, marking a significant shift in Louisiana’s political landscape.

