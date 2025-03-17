CEOs are more likely to be fired if at least one board member has military experience

Executives at poorly performing companies are more likely to get the boot if one of the company’s board members has a military background, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The odds of being removed from office rise if multiple board members are former military, according to a recently published study that analyzed nearly 900 American publicly listed companies between 2010 and 2020. A little more than one-quarter of the companies in the sample had a board member that served in either the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, National Guard or a foreign equivalent.

The researchers measured company performance by looking at return on assets, a metric often used to determine how efficiently organizations are using their assets to generate profits.

