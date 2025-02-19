Central Title vs. Central Title: The trademark dispute is over

A trademark dispute between two Louisiana title companies has come to an early end after Baton Rouge-based Central Title & Closing Co. LLC voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against Lafayette-based Central Title LLC.

The former filed a complaint against the latter in November alleging trademark infringement after CT expanded into Baton Rouge under the trade name “Central Title.” CTCC alleged that CT’s use of the “Central Title” trade name diluted its brand and led to customer confusion.

According to a Feb. 7 filing in Baton Rouge federal court, CTCC has formally withdrawn its lawsuit without prejudice, meaning it reserves the right to refile the case in the future. The filing did not indicate whether a settlement has been reached between the two companies.

The dismissal appears to leave CT free to continue operating under the “Central Title” trade name in Baton Rouge unless further legal action arises.