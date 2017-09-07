Cassidy, Graham will introduce revised Obamacare replacement plan

Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina will introduce a revised version of their proposed Obamacare replacement plan, with the goal of securing a vote by the end of this month, Bloomberg reports.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has promised a vote in September if the senators can line up 50 of their colleagues to back the measure, Cassidy tells Bloomberg, adding that President Donald Trump supports the plan.

The proposal—floated during the previous health care law debate—would send federal dollars to states in the form of block grants, while repealing mandates that all Americans have insurance and most employers provide it.

The longshot plan, however, would face significant obstacles, Bloomberg notes—including Sen. John McCain’s insistence that any health care plan go through the “regular order” of committee hearings and debate on amendments. McCain, who supports the Graham-Cassidy plan’s concept, provided the critical “no” vote that killed the Senate’s earlier Obamacare replacement plan in July.

