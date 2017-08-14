Cassidy: Bill is GOP’s last chance to rework the Affordable Care Act

Following the U.S. Senate’s failure last month to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Sen. Bill Cassidy said today his bill is likely the GOP’s last option to rework the sweeping health care law.

“We’re about the only game left in town,” Cassidy said of his bill, which is co-authored by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Dean Heller, R-Nevada.

The legislation would reduce the amount of money the federal government currently spends on health care by repealing the medical device tax as well as the individual and employer mandates. What revenue is left would be given to states in the form of block grants.

Cassidy noted the bill is “not a guarantee” to pass. Republicans have struggled to find the 50 votes needed in the Senate to pass a health care overhaul, though Cassidy voted to move forward with all GOP repeal proposals brought to the Senate.

Speaking before the Press Club of Baton Rouge, Cassidy championed the “federal taxpayer,” lambasting the fact that states often find ways to draw down more federal dollars through “financial gimmicks” as unfair. Louisiana he notes, is one of those states.

Louisiana has long leaned more on the federal government than other states. The Tax Foundation earlier this year noted that Louisiana is second only to Mississippi in the share of federal dollars in the state budget. More than 40% of Louisiana’s state budget comes from the federal government—money spent on things like Medicaid and education.

And Cassidy pushed back against the idea that Medicaid expansion will be sustainable when the state government has to put up some of its own money, calling the federal program a “black hole” that has cut into the money the federal government can spend on things like defense and the Army Corps of Engineers.

Cassidy has been meeting with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services two to three times a week, he said, along with the White House and others, to work on health care legislation. The Congressional Budget Office is expected to “score” his bill to determine how it would impact the number of people with health care and its cost. The CBO, in reviewing previous GOP health care bills this year, has found millions would lose health insurance if those bills passed.

—Sam Karlin