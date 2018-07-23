Career Opportunity of the Week, Sponsored by Snelling Staffing Services: Public Relations/Community Relations Specialist

Snelling has the perfect opportunity for a creative and strategic individual. This is a public relations specialist position with an expanding financial institution in Baton Rouge. The PR Specialist will be responsible for coordinating corporate sponsorships and increasing corporate brand identity while working closely with the marketing team. Marketing or related college degree required as well as 1-3 years of related experience. Corporate benefit package offered plus a starting salary of $45,000 commensurate with your experience level. Apply today