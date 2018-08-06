Career Opportunity of the Week, Sponsored by Snelling Staffing Services: Digital Marketing Specialist

Apply your digital marketing expertise to help maximize campaign performance and increase brand awareness. An expanding Baton Rouge financial institution is seeking a digital marketing specialist to join their audience development team. The company has a great corporate culture that promotes long term career tenure with future advancement options. BS degree in Marketing or Communications required along with 3+ years of digital marketing experience. The ideal candidate will have knowledge of Google Analytics, DoubleClick, and Google Display Networks. The client offers $60,000+ salary commensurate with your experience level as well as an outstanding benefit package! Apply Today!