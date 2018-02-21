Capitol Views: Tax negotiations show signs of stress, fate of session shaky

It only took three days of legislative action on the House side to reveal that tax negotiations dating back several months yielded nothing in the form of an actual agreement prior to the start of this special session. The House Ways and Means Committee convened this morning in hopes of voting on critical tax bills, but the hearing ended with most of the legislation being deferred and a centerpiece bill being bogged down with amendments and associated political demands. When and if committee votes will be pursued again was unknown as of mid-afternoon.

Negotiations between Gov. John Bel Edwards and the House started to show strain late Tuesday evening when a few members of the Legislative Black Caucus met privately with the governor in his Capitol office. It was then that the administration was told that Black Caucus members would need to see state allowances for federal excess itemized deductions reduced by half or more before they could support a state sales bill—truly the most important policy vehicle of the entire session.

Heading into this morning’s hearing, the sales tax legislation with the most momentum was House Bill 23 by Rep. Stephen Dwight, which would create a state sales tax structure of 4.25% in the new fiscal year, down from 5%. In a surprise twist, the committee amended the bill to connect its fate to the passage of a set of spending control measures that are a top priority for House Republicans. “Without this bill, this session is over,” Dwight warned his colleagues.

An objection to passing the bill, made by Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, halted the hearing and triggered what’s being described as a meltdown by lawmakers and the Capitol press corps. It was a signal that members of the Black Caucus, who want the excess itemized proposal to be in the final mix, would not be supportive of Dwight’s bill in any subsequent floor vote. At least not right now. With some Republicans expected to jump ship on the sales tax bill, out of fear it could be interpreted as a tax increase, and a two-thirds vote required on the legislation, a full buy-in from the Black Caucus on the floor would be required for success.

From the session’s opening, members of the Black Caucus had drawn a line in the sand on renewing the full one cent that was added temporarily earlier this term to the state’s four-cent sales tax structure. While there was an agreement being solidified on approving a quarter of that temporary penny via Dwight’s bill, caucus members are becoming more adamant about the importance of the excess itemized deduction reduction, which would result in less of a reliance on the sale tax, some lawmakers argue. It also hits higher-income earners more, thus allowing for what caucus members believe is a fairer distribution of the tax burden being discussed in this special session.

