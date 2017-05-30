Capitol Views: Plenty of action ahead of tomorrow’s gas tax vote; Uber, Lyft bill shelved

Talk about a PR stunt. Staffers with Americans For Prosperity were staked out at the pumps of Rende’s Quick Stop on Airline Highway today to pay the gasoline taxes for the first 100 vehicles to arrive for a fill-up.

The conservative group, which has been one of the loudest opponents to increasing the state gas tax, was hoping to shine a spotlight on tomorrow’s anticipated House floor vote on House Bill 632 by Rep. Steve Carter, R-Baton Rouge. And with supporters facing an uphill climb, it appears as if a few changes are in store for the legislation.

For starters, lawmakers are being told that the 17-cent proposal will be amended down to 10 cents. Projects are also going to be listed in the bill by name via a separate amendment, with half of all proceeds going into these mega projects. Other possible changes expected in the bill include the elimination of 5 cents after a decade and prohibiting future automatic increases.

There is still a chance that Carter’s legislation doesn’t come to a vote on the floor tomorrow, especially if the preliminary vote tallies signal certain death. Just in case it does move, though, AFP state director John Kay is telling lawmakers that his organization will personally make “thank you” appearances in their districts if they vote against the bill. As for those who vote for it, Kay said “we will roll out accountability efforts that include in-district events, phone banking and door-to-door conversations with citizens to educate them about their lawmaker’s voting record.”

In other legislative news from today:

—Despite appearances by a number of Lyft and Uber drivers at the Capitol, a Senate committee shelved House Bill 527 by Rep. Kenny Havard, R-St. Francisville, to establish statewide ridesharing rules. Chelsea Harrison, senior policy communications manager with Lyft, said, “A uniform set rules for ridesharing is good for Louisiana—expanding economic opportunity and reliable, affordable rides across the state. It’s unfortunate that HB 527 did not move forward through the committee process today. That being said, we remain committed to working with state and local leaders to give the people of Louisiana the access to modern transportation options they deserve.”

—The $3.7 billion funding formula for elementary and secondary schools in House Concurrent Resolution 7 by House Education Chair Nancy Landry, R-Lafayette, was approved by the Appropriations Committee and now moves to the full House.

—The Appropriations Committee likewise approved Senate Bill 57 by Sen. Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, to ban transportation money from being transferred to Louisiana State Police. It’s a constitutional amendment.

—The so-called sanctuary cities proposal in House Bill 676 by Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, has died in a Senate committee. It was dealt the same fate last year as well.

Jeremy Alford

