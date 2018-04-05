Capitol Views: Are the odds stacked against sports betting in Louisiana?

The Riverboat Economic Development and Gaming Task Force took on several hefty issues before the ongoing regular session convened on March 12. But it took a pass when it came to sports betting and refused to make any legislative recommendations.

Lawmakers didn’t need an official invitation to try to legalize wagering on professional athletics events. The U.S. Supreme Court will soon decide whether a related law should be overturned, in relation to a case in Nevada, and that has prompted lawmakers around the nation to begin preparing. Lawmakers in Mississippi, for example, have already adopted provisional legislation, should the Supreme Court overturn the Nevada law.

Back home in Louisiana, members of the Legislature have filed about a half dozen bills to pave the way for sports betting—and one of them failed to get past the House Administration of Criminal Justice Committee today. While there’s still another Senate bill pertaining to sports betting already on the move in the upper chamber, today’s House committee vote signaled a challenging path forward.

House Bill 245 by Rep. Major Thibaut, D-New Roads, would have allowed sports betting only at certain live horse racing facilities. When pushed by committee members, who rejected the proposal by a 5-6 vote, to answer whether his bill was technically an expansion of gaming, Thibaut said, “By my definition, your friends and mine are already doing it.”

There were also some pointed questions about how the resulting revenues would be dedicated, with some representatives identifying education needs. Thibaut urged his colleagues to hold off dedicating the revenue until a future date, possibly the second special session of the year that’s expected in May or June. “If we learned from the past, and how other gaming has been split up, you split it up in 100 different ways and you don’t have as big of an impact as you would if you had just two key areas,” he said.

Still alive is Senate Bill 266 by Sen. Danny Martiny, R-Metairie, which would create pockets of sports betting anywhere you would otherwise find a riverboat, land-based casino or video poker machines. It has already cleared one judiciary committee in the upper chamber and is pending another hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. Should Martiny’s bill survive the Senate—and a House where the criminal justice committee has already taken a stance—it will all be for nothing unless the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the law in question in the Nevada case. And even then, Louisiana voters will still get the final say via a local option election, as spelled out in Martiny’s bill.

Jeremy Alford will publish a daily update throughout the legislative special session on Daily Report PM. Alford reports on Louisiana politics at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.