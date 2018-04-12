Capitol Views: House GOP chair targeting agency heads

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that Lance Harris the House GOP chair. Daily Report regrets the editor.

The last bill that House GOP Delegation Chair Lance Harris filed for the regular session seeks to add “new layers of transparency” to the way agency and department heads do their state jobs and earn money.

With lawmakers scrambling to find a way to plug a nearly $650 million budget hole, eyes are turning to state departments and House Bill 849, which Harris authored, could produce a timely and relevant public debate.

The bill takes a hard look at the top officials appointed by the governor and lieutenant governor. HB 849 is assigned to the Appropriations Committee, which could provide for an initial hearing over the next two weeks or so. The committee must first advance a state budget, which is expected to happen early next week, before it can turn its attention to non-budget bills.

Amendments are said to be in the works for Harris’ legislation, but as introduced it would force secretaries and directors to work “at least seven hours per day … and at least 40 hours per week.” In what some see as more pointed language, the legislation prohibits department and agency heads from engaging in any outside employment related to the mission of their department or agency.

“I don’t think we have anyone doing that right now,” says Harris, who represents the Alexandria region. “But maybe we’ll hear about it during the process.”

In somewhat related news, another bill is on the move to create an ethics code exception for licensed physicians to both work at the Louisiana Department of Health and to practice medicine outside of their departmental roles. House Bill 724 by Rep. Dustin Miller, D-Opelousas, is scheduled for a House floor vote this afternoon.

Jeremy Alford will publish a daily update throughout the legislative special session on Daily Report PM. Alford reports on Louisiana politics at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.