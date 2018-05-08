Capitol Views: Lawmakers parking bills as the end of regular session nears

Two closely-watched House bills, one authored by the body’s highest-ranking member and another by a chairman, were shelved during separate Senate committee meetings today. While both came about due to voluntary actions—the authors made the decisions on their own—the bills’ demise serve as an early reminder that the regular session is coming to an end. Eventually.

House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, told The Times-Picayune last night that he intended to talk to Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, “soon” about ending the regular session early to convene a special session. Gov. John Bel Edwards favors the idea so that lawmakers can turn their attention to tax proposals to raise revenue for a budget shortfall that’s predicted for next fiscal year.

There isn’t a firm agreement in place yet for when that special session will start, but lawmakers are beginning to make some tough decisions about their own bills as the regular session’s previously scheduled adjournment approaches. Barras, for example, parked his HB 749 to create a statewide ridesharing framework for companies like Uber and Lyft. The bill had some high-powered supporters in its corner, but that alliance saw little chance of clearing the Senate Judiciary A Committee.

In the Senate Judiciary B Committee today, House Criminal Justice Chairman Sherman Mack, R-Albany, also voluntarily deferred his HB 163 to establish a Medicaid recipient fraud unit in the office of the attorney general. Like Barras, Mack appears to have run out of moves for his proposal.

Other measures, however, are still on the move. Like SB 61 by Sen. Danny Martiny, R-Metairie, which provides Louisiana judges with an annual pay hike of 2.5% for the next five years. The Senate Judiciary A Committee approved Martiny’s proposal today and it is now pending a follow-up hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.

The Associated Press reports that of the 1,400 or so bills introduced for the regard session, only about a dozen have been signed into law. Which is another way of suggesting that lawmakers still have plenty of work to do and bills are at various crossroads in the legislative process.

In fact, one of the first major conference committees to watch has emerged for SB 184 by Martiny, which addresses video poker regulations. A conference committee is needed when the House and Senate cannot agree on proposed changes to a bill, and a select number of lawmakers are charged with crafting a compromise to present to both chambers.

The regular session is slated to end on June 4, if lawmakers don’t decide to conclude it earlier to make way for the year’s second special session.

