Capitol Views: Critical budget vote approaches in House

House members are bracing to take one of the most important votes of this legislative year on Thursday—the 2018-2019 state budget—and the floor action should offer a preview of where the Legislature’s politics are headed.

More urgently, the vote will foreshadow a special session—the sixth this term—where the governor will ask lawmakers once again to increase taxes, an ask that has resulted in emotional exchanges and stalled progress over the past 29 months.

The division comes down to philosophy, with most House Republicans supporting deep cuts to spending—about $495 million in reductions in all to help address a $638 million shortfall, according to Appropriations Chair Cameron Henry, R-Metairie. Democrats, meanwhile, prefer a fully funded budget based on the executive proposal crafted by Gov. John Bel Edwards and his staff.

Supporters of Henry’s budget-containing House Bill 1 need only 53 votes in the 105-member House for passage. That number, however, will be difficult to come by in a body that is increasingly being defined by its dark mood swings and general inaction.

The rhetoric that will emerge from Thursday’s budget debate will likely be hot and intense. House Democratic Caucus Chair Robert Johnson of Marksville told reporters this morning the GOP-backed proposal is an “immoral budget.” House Speaker Pro Tem Walt Leger, D-New Orleans, is predicting that the majority of Democrats will vote no on House Bill 1 tomorrow. (There are 61 Republicans, 41 Democrats and three no-party members in the House.)

These various factors are creating a political environment, in time for tomorrow’s vote, where the fundamentals of legislative relations and policymaking will take a back seat to orchestrated drama and the unmovable stances of legislators who reside professionally on the opposite ends of an ideological spectrum.

Nonetheless, there are important elements to watch for, beginning with amendments. Changes to the budget are expected during the floor hearing and those truly seeking a compromise will use those vehicles to drive the body in that direction. This will also be the first major vote where a group of moderate lawmakers, after meeting for months, could make a difference.

Jeremy Alford will publish a daily update throughout the legislative session on Daily Report PM. Alford reports on Louisiana politics at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.