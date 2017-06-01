Capitol Views: Budget movement expected from Senate

The state budget, which is at the heart of the ongoing regular session, could be on the move again if members of the Senate Finance Committee decide to take a final vote this afternoon. Today’s meeting of the budget-writing panel was delayed by roughly an hour as senators scrambled to work on last-minute amendments to House Bill 1 by Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry, R-Metairie.

While the $29 billion spending plan has a large number of moving pieces, House-Senate negotiations have so far turned on $206 million. That’s the amount of available revenue for the next fiscal year that House Republicans want to reserve, in case there’s a midyear budget shortfall. The Senate and Gov. John Bel Edwards, meanwhile, want to spend that cash as part of the 2017-2018 budget.

Explaining the amendments before any votes were taken, Finance Chair Eric LaFleur, D-Ville Platte, said there would be no reductions for higher education, corrections, and children and family services in the Senate version of the budget. State workers would also be in line for a 2% pay bump under the amendments put before the committee this afternoon. The popular TOPS scholarship program would be fully funded as well.

A final vote was expected at some point this afternoon.

—House Bill 269 by Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, to ensure free speech on college campuses, was approved by the Senate Education Committee. Harris also shelved his House Bill 302 in the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee, meaning parolees will not have to pay higher fees to underwrite pay raises for probation and parole officers.

—House Bill 113 by Rep. Chris Broadwater, R-Hammond, to increase student fees at universities was passed to the Senate floor as well. So was his House Bill 651, which reduces a number of credits to the income and franchise tax systems. It would generate $50 million for the state over the next five years.

—Rep. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, has deferred his HB 117 to alter GPA requirements for the TOPS scholarship program. The proposal is dead for the session.

