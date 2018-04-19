Capitol Views: Budget debate grips an emotional House

In the days leading up to this afternoon’s expected vote on the state budget, House members wrestled with various forms of pressure being applied from a number of angles. Hardball politics, partisan attacks and mountains of communications were all utilized to influence representatives to reject the GOP-backed proposal and to fix the budget’s $648 million shortfall, via tax changes, in a subsequent special session that could convene as early as next month.

The budget debate, which got underway earlier this morning, represents a mile marker for the ongoing regular session. Amid finger-pointing and raised voices, Republicans have urged their colleagues to just send House Bill 1—the $27 billion budget bill—to the Senate, where further alterations can be made. But Democrats, along with Gov. John Bel Edwards, were opposed to the cut-heavy document and they believed, unlike many GOP members, that new sources of tax revenue need to be created during the year’s second special session.

With the most to lose in terms of budget money, the state’s hospitals and universities did the heavy lifting for opponents by blanketing the House with phone calls, emails, text messages and personal visits. The governor’s office also circulated an article from The Advocate this morning titled “A premature budget threatens colleges.”

“It’s going to be a long day,” said the debate’s presiding officer, Rep. Andy Anders, D-Vidalia, as the proceedings began. It served as an ounce of foreshadowing, and Anders would go on to repeat the line a few hours later. That was also around the time the House Democratic Caucus started rolling out messaging from individual members on social media—in a way that provided real-time rebuttals. The first, by Chairman Robert Johnson of Marksville, accused Republican leaders of choosing “partisan politics ahead of the people of Louisiana.”

The intricate budget game, akin to relocating puzzle pieces, presented itself quickly after the bill was taken up. That’s when representatives restored a $3.7 million reduction for New Orleans courts to underwrite the needs of district attorneys, sheriffs and a school voucher program. That maneuver, however, was small compared to the overall $8 billion general fund.

The noisiest examination took place where the real money is located—in the health care portion of the budget. As representatives dove into this section, the Senate adjourned for the week, until Monday, and announced plans for its budget-drafting Finance Committee to meet Sunday. But even if the House manages to advance its version of the budget, there’s no guarantee the Senate will reciprocate. Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, has been hinting lately that the upper chamber may prefer to wait until the year’s second special session to take up that task.

A state budget only needs to be in place for the start of the next fiscal year, which is July 1. It does not have to be passed into law by any session’s deadline. If Alario’s uncertainty wasn’t enough of a taunt at representatives, the governor has likewise vowed to veto the budget document should it reach his desk in the same form it escaped the House committee process.

While the end result of this ongoing budget process seemed murky at best at times, there were some policy themes that surfaced that offered a preview of what the next round might look like. For example, Rep. Jay Morris, R-Monroe, advised his colleagues that some dollars in the budget could be better prioritized, like tax breaks, dedicated funds and subsidies. He noted that health care needs could be addressed with cash from the movie tax credit program, which is worth $180 million, or horse track subsidies, which weigh in at around $70 million. “We could do that before there’s any need to raise taxes on the people of this state,” Morris said.

Invited on the floor to field questions, Jeff Reynolds, the CFO of the Louisiana Health Department, offered a doom-and-gloom assessment of the budget. He said hospitals would be shuttered, contracts would be voided and the marketplace would be disrupted. “There would be mass closings of nursing homes,” Reynolds added.

During his time at the microphone, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne warned, “The consequences of reaching this point in time are dire.” Dardenne’s comments led to a heated back-and-forth—one of many on the floor today—with Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Gonzales, who appeared less than impressed by the applause Dardenne was receiving from Democrats in the chamber.

“This is going to be a long day,” Anders said, repeating himself from earlier, “so please hold your feelings or whatever else.”

As the floor hearing approached 3 p.m., the time of the final vote to come was unknown. But supporters of the GOP-backed budget proposal were seeing some positive signs. An amendment by House Republican Delegation Chairman Lance Harris of Alexandria, to substantially reshuffle money in the budget, was approved 62-42. With 53 votes needed for passage, the amendment’s margin of victory suggested an eventual journey for the bill to the Senate. Harris’ amendment cut the TOPS scholarship program by 20 percent and transferred $25 million to fully fund colleges and universities and $32 million to the state’s safety net hospitals.

