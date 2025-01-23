Capital Region slowly returning to normalcy after winter onslaught

As the snow melts across the Capital Region and temperatures begin to creep up, businesses have rolled out plans to resume operations on Thursday. Here is the latest update on conditions:

Roads

Sunny conditions on Wednesday helped melt snowpack from many streets and highways, but falling overnight temperatures froze the remaining water, creating “black ice” in some areas, which creates a danger for motorists.

Portions of Interstates 10, 12 and 110 remain closed as of this morning’s publication deadline.

During a Wednesday evening news conference, Louisiana Transportation Secretary Joe Donahue said crews should soon clear the I-10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and the Mississippi River bridge.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is encouraging the public to check 511la.org to stay current on road closures.

Airport

The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport opened its airfield Wednesday evening and welcomed its first arrival. Airlines resumed flight operations at BTR this morning, with United Airlines’ first departure at 7:15 a.m. Due to the storm’s ongoing impact on flight schedules nationwide, delays are expected throughout the morning. As of 8 a.m.,13 flights had been canceled at the airport. Airport officials encourage passengers to contact the airlines directly for the latest updates.

City services

Curbside garbage, recycling and out-of-cart services in East Baton Rouge Parish will resume later today. If an area can’t be serviced due to icy roads or time limitations, it will be serviced on its next regularly scheduled collection day.

The North Landfill and the Starwood Court Collection Facility opened at 10 a.m. today. All curbside solid waste collection services, along with the North Landfill and Starwood Court Collection Facility, will return to regular operating hours on Friday.

The Capital Area Transit System announced that the fixed-route services will be limited, with operations starting at noon. Because of the limited service, some routes will not be in service and CATS will end services earlier than usual. Passengers should expect potential delays and detours due to changing road conditions from winter weather within our service area.

All city-parish offices are closed today.

Hospitals

Baton Rouge General Hospital campuses remain open and services including elective surgeries will return to business today with a few exceptions. The BRG physicians’ clinics and express care locations opened at 10 a.m. today. The express locations will continue offering virtual health care visits until 7 p.m.

The behavioral wellness center opens at 11 a.m.

Opening at noon:

Mary Bird Perkins 4th floor medical oncology clinic

Mary Bird Perkins and Baton Rouge General 2nd floor infusion

Mary Bird Perkins lab

Outpatient and specialty infusion

Radiation oncology

Cardiac and pulmonary rehab will remain closed today.

Patients who have surgeries, procedures and appointments scheduled should proceed as planned. Check here for more updates.

All Lane Regional Medical Center clinics are closed today and will reopen at their regularly scheduled time on Friday.

Check the status of Ochsner’s impacted locations here. Woman’s Hospital will resume normal operations at noon today. Woman’s retail pharmacy is open until 4:30 p.m. Find the list of outpatient clinics opening at noon here.

There has been no update from Our Lady of the Lake on the status of its Physician Group clinics as of this morning’s publication deadline. Check here for future updates.