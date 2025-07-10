    Capital Region health care is on the rise

    Capital Region health care is booming—and the numbers prove it. For the insurance providers and care companies on Business Report’s 2025 Top 100 Private Companies list, growth isn’t just a trend—it’s a trajectory. Here’s a closer look at how their revenue surged from 2023 to 2024. Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group led the way at 34.27% growth, ranking No. 1 among physician groups based on local providers and at No. 21 among top 100 private companies based on revenue. Workers’ compensation insurer LWCC followed with 12.79% revenue growth.

