Capital Region execs share the one do-over they’d really like

Ever wished for a time machine to tweak a moment in your past?
We asked top executives just that: If you had one do-over, what would it be?
From whimsical childhood dreams to pivotal career choices, their candid reflections offer a glimpse into the decisions that shaped their lives—and maybe a few fashion regrets.
For one banking market president, it’s a once-contemplated career in federal law enforcement. For the president of a prominent homebuilding firm, giving too much weight to the perceptions of others is a regret.
And for a national business advocacy attorney based in Baton Rouge, it’s about taking part in a popular fashion trend in the 1980s.
Read their responses and others from the 2024 Top 100 Private Companies issue of Business Report.