Capital One’s Ric Kearny named 2018 BRAC chairman

Ric Kearny, the Baton Rouge market president of Capital One Bank, will chair the Baton Rouge Area Chamber board of directors next year, BRAC has announced.

Kearny succeeds Lee Jenkins, vice president of Performance Contractors, as chair. The full list of 2018 board members will be released online early next year, the chamber says.

“As we begin our work towards BRAC’s 2018 strategic goals, we’re excited to have Ric’s leadership,” BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp says in a news release. “Ric has remained a long-time supporter of BRAC’s work and has been involved in several of our councils and committees. His breadth of understanding will be an asset.”

Kearny, who has more than 20 years of banking experience, says in the release that BRAC will continue to focus on job growth, education and infrastructure enhancements in the new year.