Can’t access money online from Capital One? Here’s why

Issues with a third-party vendor used by Capital One are affecting some of the banking giant’s customers’ ability to access money online, CNN reports.

In a statement to CNN, Capital One says a “technical issue experienced by a third-party vendor” has “temporarily impacted” some of Capital One’s services, including payment processing, deposits and its consumer, small business and commercial banks.

Thousands of customers began reporting problems on Downdetector, a website that monitors outages, on Thursday. Capital One’s support account on X (formerly Twitter) has also been flooded with complaints from customers not being able to access their money or pay their bills.

The third-party vendor in question is FIS Global, a provider of financial tech services.

