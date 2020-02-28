Candidates lining up to replace U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham 

It didn’t take long for candidates to begin positioning themselves to run for the 5th Congressional District seat after U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham announced this week he won’t seek re-election in November.

Abraham, R-Alto, remains popular in his district, but kept a pledge to limit himself to three terms.

That leaves an open seat for what could be a crowded field to represent the sprawling district that has Monroe and Alexandria as the population hubs but dips into Acadiana to take in Opelousas and into the Florida parishes to take in Bogalusa, The News Star reports.

Ouachita Police Juror Scotty Robinson, a Republican, and Democrat “Candy” Christophe of Alexandria didn’t wait for Abraham’s announcement. They both announced last year they would run for the seat whether Abraham retired or not.

Abraham’s chief of staff, Luke Letlow, R-Start, also sounds like he’s running.

“I want to take a week to talk to family, friends and donors, but I think I’m the best person for the job,” he says.

State Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Pineville, (no relation to Congressman Mike Johnson, R-Benton) and state Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Winnfield, are at least considering a run.

Robinson, 34, says his first official fundraiser is scheduled next week. He’s serving his third term on the Ouachita Parish Police Jury and is a real estate investor. Read the full story.