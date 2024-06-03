Could Trump fast track oil and gas mergers?

Former president Donald Trump suggested to oil executive donors this month that he could ease the Federal Trade Commission’s scrutiny of their industry’s mergers and acquisitions if he returns to the White House, the Washington Post reports.

Oil executives reportedly complained to Trump during a fundraiser in Houston late last month that the FTC had taken too long to approve deals and had requested too much information. Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub told Trump that her company’s $12 billion acquisition of the oil and gas competitor CrownRock had been delayed as the government sought information off her phone, five people told the Washington Post.

Trump reportedly expressed dismay and vowed his administration would treat her differently.

“Can you just wait a few months?” he said, according to these individuals.

Trump’s remarks indicate that he may try to influence the FTC, an independent agency, on behalf of his supporters and come as the oil and gas industry is in the midst of several multibillion-dollar mergers.

Earlier this spring, Trump asked oil executives to donate $1 billion towards his campaign and promised to reverse dozens of President Biden’s environmental rules and policies.

