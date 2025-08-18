Can pay transparency actually boost company morale?

For years, managers were told to avoid pay transparency, fearing that employees who discovered pay gaps would be dissatisfied.

But, as Harvard Business Review writes, new research suggests secrecy may backfire. A study analyzing 300,000 Glassdoor compensation satisfaction ratings from more than 1,300 firms found that transparency can actually boost morale.

The turning point came in 2018, when the SEC required companies to disclose the CEO pay ratio, including the salary of the median employee. While much attention focused on the gap between CEOs and workers, many employees noticed something else: peers earning far less than they assumed. With a more realistic reference point, employees reported greater satisfaction with their own pay.

The findings highlight a key point for managers: Employees form beliefs about salaries anyway, drawing from gossip, social media or incomplete online data. By providing accurate benchmarks, companies can correct inflated assumptions and improve morale. The research suggests transparency, when framed thoughtfully, may be a competitive advantage.

