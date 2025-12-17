Can Detroit compete with China’s EV surge while doubling down on gas?

U.S. automakers are leaning back into high-margin gasoline-powered trucks and SUVs to shore up profits, even as they face growing competition from fast-moving Chinese electric vehicle makers, The Wall Street Journal writes.

With EV tax credits expired and emissions rules easing in the U.S. and abroad, Detroit’s biggest manufacturers are scaling back EV production, idling plants and laying off workers after billions in losses tied to electric models. Ford alone expects nearly $20 billion in EV-related charges, underscoring how costly the transition has been.

The strategy shift could boost near-term earnings, but it risks leaving American automakers further behind in the global EV race. Chinese companies like BYD and Geely now dominate worldwide EV market share, rolling out new models far faster than U.S. rivals. While Detroit insists it is still committed to electric vehicles, analysts warn that limited scale, slower development cycles and a renewed focus on gas-powered vehicles could make it harder to catch up.

The question is whether today’s profit play sacrifices long-term competitiveness in a rapidly changing auto market.

