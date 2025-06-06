Campaign finance rewrite is nearing the finish line

A sweeping rewrite of Louisiana’s campaign finance laws is nearing final passage in the state Legislature, with provisions that would expand how politicians can spend donor money—on items like country club memberships, gym fees and Mardi Gras events—while reducing public transparency, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Sponsored by Rep. Mark Wright and backed by Gov. Jeff Landry, the 101-page bill codifies some long-standing practices but also reverses previous ethics board guidance. Critics, including the state’s top ethics enforcer, warn it could allow elected officials to blur the line between political expenses and personal perks.

The legislation also raises the reporting threshold for political donations and expenses to $5,000 from $200 and loosens disclosure rules for noncandidates. Lawmakers initially sought to eliminate reporting requirements for ballot proposition campaigns, but that proposal was withdrawn after backlash.

Landry’s attorneys, who helped draft the bill, say it’s a response to burdensome enforcement that stifles political speech. But ethics advocates say the changes benefit politicians more than the public.

The bill needs three more votes before the session ends Thursday. Read the full story.